Tanzania’s President John Pombe Magufuli is dead

Tanzania’s President John Pombe Magufuli has died at the age of 61.

Through a statement issued live on TV, the Country’s Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan confirmed his death Wednesday night.

According to VP Samia Suluhu, John Magufuli was admitted at the Jakaya Kikwete on 6th March due a heart condition.

Mr Magufuli died while receiving treatment at a hospital in Dar es Salaam.

His death comes after weeks of speculation over the health of the Tanzanian President who was seen in public for weeks.

Last week, there were reports that Magufuli was being treated in a hospital for Covid-19 in Kenya.

Mr Magufuli faced criticism for his handling of Covid-19, with his government refusing to buy vaccines.

The East African nation has not published its Covid-19 cases since May last year.

The late President had called for prayers and herbal-infused steam therapy to counter the virus.

Earlier this month, at a funeral for a top presidential aide, Mr Magufuli said Tanzania had defeated Covid-19 last year and would win again this year.

The aide died hours after the vice-president of the country’s semi-autonomous islands of Zanzibar, who was being treated for Covid-19.

Till is death, there had been no official response from the government, which had warned its citizens against publishing unverified information about the Tanzanian leader, who was last seen at an official event in Dar es Salaam on 27 February.