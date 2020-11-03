“It’s going to be an electrifying night of music,” – Taraji

Taraji P. Henson is set to host the American Music Awards set to take place on November 23rd from 3 am – 6 am East African Time. This year’s award ceremony will be the 48th ceremony for an award show that recognises the most popular albums and artists every year. The award ceremony is slated to take place at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles all things remaining constant.

Announcing the news on her Instagram, the Empire actress said, “I’m thrilled to announce that I’ll be hosting the 2020 AMAs! It’s going to be an electrifying night of music, so be sure to tune-in.”

This year’s nominees include Megan Thee Stallion who is leading the nominations list with 5 nominations followed by Bad Bunny, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift all with 4 nominations.

Taylor Swift last year took home the most awards beating Micheal Jackson and Whitney Houston.

Taraji is best known for her movie roles particularly for her portrayal of American mathematician Katherine Johnson in Hidden Figures (2016) and her role as Cookie in Empire (2015 – 2020).

