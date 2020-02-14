Taskforce on mental health decries lack of funding

The taskforce on Mental health has decried lack of funding by both the national and county governments as the main challenge facing mental health care in the country.

Speaking during its tour at Mathari Teaching and Referral Hospital, the mental health taskforce chair Dr. Frank Njenga underscored the need for the governments to set aside adequate resources as outlined in the Mental Health Policy.

The taskforce on Mental health pitched camp at the Kenya’s biggest mental hospital, Mathari Teaching and Referral Hospital.

The team insisted on the need for adequate funding as a remedy to mental health challenges facing the country.

The chair of the taskforce Dr. Njenga saying no amount of workforce will underplay the need for proper mental health care infrastructure.

The participants expressed the need of strengthening of the mental health sector saying the number of people having mental illnesses was on the increase.

The experts however, noted that despite the challenge of funding the country has made major strides in addressing mental health, which was in the past shrouded in mystery and stigma.

In December last year, the government formed the task force to examine the state of mental health in Kenya.

This followed a directive from President Uhuru Kenyatta as a result of the exponential growth in cases of depression and general mental sickness that continues to have a negative effect on society.