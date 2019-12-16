Taskforce recommends restructuring and funding of KBC

The 15-member taskforce on improvement of government information and public communication is recommending restructuring and funding of the national broadcaster Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) to enable efficient public broadcasting services.

Speaking during the unveiling and handing over of a 96-page report to the Information Communication and Technology Cabinet Secretary, Joe Mucheru, the taskforce highlighted a raft of measures whose detailed content would be made public after the CS goes through the report.

Taskforce chairperson David Makali highlighted a raft of challenges that have hindered efficient delivery of information.

They include declining trust in public communication and institutions, lack of coherent, overarching government communication strategy, Limited appreciation of the power of information to catalyze socio-economic progress, contradictory laws that impinge on public information, under sourced public communication, low rating of state media, recurrent poor public service delivery complaints, slow adoption , failure to embrace ICT Driven communication platforms among others.

Standing out among the recommendations include restructuring Kenya Broadcasting Corporation.

Others include making the government pullout MyGov a standalone newspaper, setting up a one stop portal to get government documents and revamping all government digital platforms. This will help restore public confidence in government institutions.