Taskforce set up to oversee implementation of reforms in police, NYS

Interior Cabinet Secretary Prof Kithure Kindiki has appointed a technical committee to review and develop policy reforms for the National Police Service, Kenya Prisons Service, and National Youth Service.

This is a recommendation of a report by former Chief Justice David Maraga’s task force on reviewing the reforms within the three forces to improve the state of affairs.

The committee gazetted on August 23rd comprises 13 members and seven joint secretaries. The Technical Working Group shall prepare and submit a report to the Cabinet Secretary within nine months.

State counsel in the Attorney General’s office, Kepha Onyiso, was appointed as Chairperson of the committee and will be deputised by Musita Anyangu.

Charles Otieno will act as the technical adviser.