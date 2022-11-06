Taskforce to review pay for disciplined forces to be unveiled

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has disclosed a taskforce to review salaries of officers in the disciplined services will be unveiled in the next two weeks.

Speaking during a Thanksgiving Service for Uniformed Disciplined Service and their Families at the Holy Family Minor Basilica in Nairobi on Sunday, the Deputy President said the team will be made public by President William Ruto and will look into ways to improve employment terms and working conditions for officers in the various disciplines.

“In two weeks, we will unveil a taskforce to review the terms of service of the officers. The taskforce will follow the bottom-up approach. It will get views from the constables and way up to the sergeants and other senior officers,” said the DP.

Ahead of the August 9 elections, the ruling Kenya Kwanza administration had said it will review the officers’ terms promising formation of the special taskforce within 100 days of being elected.

The DP said the taskforce will also get views from the common wananchi on how to better the police service.

“Once we listen to the officers, we will also listen to the people. At the end, we will have recommendations on how to improve your lives and also how you should work with people, who are the taxpayers,” added the DP.

He challenged officers and civilians to get ready to present their views once the team is installed.

The church service presided over by Nairobi Metropolitan Archbishop Philip Anyolo was to thank the officers for their dedication to serving Kenyans.

The service was for all those attached to the security disciplines tasked with maintaining law and order: the Kenya Police Service, Administration Police Service, Directorate of Criminal Investigations, Kenya Prison Service, Kenya Wildlife Service, Kenya Forest Service and the National Youth Service.

The DP also beseeched officers to strengthen the bond with their families telling them they were the people they would rely on all the time.

“The family is an important ingredient in your life. When life becomes difficult, when everybody looks away, the family will always be there for you,” he said, urging officers not to transfer their commands to their families.

The DP also dismissed calls for assistance from foreign detectives to investigate local cases saying local officers were well-trained and able to handle any case in Kenya.

“We are proud of our officers in all formations. They are patriotic and professional. They have the capacity and capability to work in this country. Our local problems will be solved by our Kenyan officers because they are capable of doing so,” he said.

Further, he asked officers not to obey unlawful orders saying the ruling Government was keen on following the law.

“Our administration discourages officers from accepting unlawful orders. This is a country grounded on the rule of law and the Constitution,” said the DP.

The DP was accompanied by Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary Prof Kithure Kindiki and Secretary to the Cabinet Mercy Wanjau.

The Interior CS said they will work harder to improve the welfare of the officers. “We will continue to improve your workspace so you feel appreciated for the service you provide to our nation,” said Prof Kindiki.

