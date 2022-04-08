Tata chemicals Magadi launches new community water bowser

Tata Chemicals Magadi Limited has purchased a new water bowser to provide water to the local community residents in Magadi.

The water bowser has an improved capacity of 13,600 litres of water, which the company uses to distribute water to the local residents across 42 water points distributed in Magadi Division.

The beneficiaries from the four group ranches of Olkiramatian, Shompole, Okleri and Oldonyo Nyokie, will benefit from the new water bowser.

The direct beneficiaries include 21 schools, 7 dispensaries, community water points for domestic and cattle.

This water is treated and distributed daily according to the schedule agreed with the community leaders.

The Managing Director during the launch, expressed that the new water bowser would increase the capacity and improve efficiency of water supply.

He noted that the new vehicle was of advanced capacity and will access the difficult terrain, hence ensure better water provision to the residents of Magadi.

The company has over the years supported over 30,000 residents from the local community for daily water provision, through the water intake pipelines from Oloibortoro and Sampu.

This is in addition to the water bowser and its railway line to areas, which are not accessible by road.

The local community leadership who were present during the launch, thanked the company for the many years of support to the residents.

Mr. Daniel Nchui the chairman of the group ranches, echoed that the new water bowser was appreciated as this would greatly improve water distribution to the local community.

One of the women leaders who attended the launch narrated how in the 80’s she used to wake up at around 3 a.m. to go and fetch water using donkeys so as to take care of the family.

On behalf of the community and women in particular, she thanked the company for always taking care of their needs and investing money into buying the bowser which is for their direct benefit.

The Magadi division is geographically located in a semi arid area and most of the livelihoods are supported by the company for over 100 years.

Other areas of support include medical services at Magadi Soda Hospital which is a level four referral facility, education through various university and secondary school scholarships, women empowerment projects and infrastructure through rail transportation and opening up and grading several roads in the area.