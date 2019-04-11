Tatu City and Equator Energy deliver first solar as part plant

Tatu City has installed its first solar power plant in partnership with Equator Energy, to generate renewable energy for the city.

The installation comprises of 2,880 solar modules that have been mounted on 5,700 square meters of roof space at Dormans Coffee’s global headquarters at Tatu Industrial Park.

The plant is expected to produce 1.4 million kilowatt-hours per year, the same amount of energy consumed by 8,500 people.

The installation is in line with Tatu City’s long-term commitment to environmental conservation through harnessing renewable energy sources. The solar power plant will reduce carbon dioxide emission by at least 1 million kilograms per year while providing 1 MW of electricity.

Tatu City’s strategy is to install solar panels on all rooftops at the industrial park, producing up to 30 MW, said Nick Langford, Head of Utilities for Rendeavour, Tatu City’s owner and developer.

“Solar power allows us to contribute to clean energy, which is one of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals,” Langford said. “The power produced from the solar panels will be distributed for use by homes and businesses within the city. We are proud of this milestone and pleased to know that residents will enjoy sustained power supply at very minimal costs.”

Equator Energy CEO Sebastian Noethlich said, “This is our latest, and one of Kenya’s largest solar power plants. We are excited to see it in operation and delivering cheaper and cleaner power to an entire city. We look forward to rolling out more solar power as Tatu City grows.”

Tatu Industrial Park is zoned for light, non-polluting industries. Leading international, regional and local companies are positioning their business at Tatu City for growth in East Africa and beyond.

Tatu City is a 5,000-acre, mixed-use development with homes, schools, offices, a shopping district, medical clinics, nature areas, a sport and entertainment complex and a manufacturing area for more than 150,000 residents and tens of thousands of day visitors.

Schools and businesses are already open at Tatu City, and a range of houses are under construction to suit all incomes. Located in Kiambu County, Tatu City represents a new way of living and thinking for all Kenyans, creating a unique live, work and play environment that is free from traffic congestion and long-distance commuting.

Equator Energy is a Nairobi-based solar energy supplier operating in the Commercial and Industrial space. It designs, finances and operates the solar power plants, allowing client companies to benefit from cheaper, cleaner energy without having to invest in the solar power plants themselves. It owns and operates over 4 MW of solar power plants throughout Africa.