MPs approve motion to exempt Japanese firms from income tax


The National Assembly has approved a motion seeking to exempt Japanese companies, employees and consultants from paying income tax.

The Committee on Delegated Legislation chaired by Tiaty Member of Parliament William Kamket made the recommendation in a report to the house on Wednesday targeting projects being implemented under government-to-government agreements.

In Kenya, income tax is charged annually on income accrued in or was derived from the country by residents and non-residents.

The tax include corporate tax, Pay As You Earn(PAYE) and withholding tax.

