Tax payers urged to embrace digital platforms to improve tax filings

Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has underscored the importance of the digital platforms to its taxpayers in enhancing faster and efficient service delivery.

KRA Chief Manager for Port Operations, Rosemary Mureithi said that the use of technology by the institution has progressively enhanced taxpayers’ experience through the use of technology.

“We are encouraging taxpayers to download the KRA M-service App on their phones. This App enables taxpayers to access various services offered by the Authority such as taxpayers’ registration, filing of returns and payment of taxes,” said Mureithi.

Mureithi said that the App has already been launched to mark the start of taxpayers’ month.

“One only needs to dial *572# and you will get the various services offered by KRA,” she added.

She noted that, KRA has surpassed the targets in tax collection at the port by attaining 107 percent for the first quarter of the year, which she owed to the efforts put across and strategies set to ensure that they meet the targets.

“Mopping up all the revenue at the port, involving all the stakeholders, working together with key government agencies and because of that we were able to achieve our targets and we expect that we shall be able to meet our targets by the end of the year,” added Mureithi.

Southern Regional Coordinator, John Orioro, said that for the taxpayers’ month, KRA has dedicated the festivities program to Corporate Social Responsibility activities for its customers.

Activities throughout the month are aimed at improving the functionality of the organization, through engaging with all stakeholders to seek feedback and give more information about the services they provide.

“The program’s activities can be classified into three broad categories; CSR initiatives, stakeholder engagements, customer appreciation and staff involvement in community outreach initiatives,” said Orioro.

This year’s theme is “Pamoja Twaweza” which calls for KRA to partner with other key organizations to ensure their Corporate Social Responsibility will positively affect the lifestyle of the taxpayers.

He noted that over the past four years, the organization has been successful with their CSR initiatives, with the strategic support of other stakeholders in the fields of health and education, which includes book donations and construction of clinics.

This year the emphasis has changed and the organization is focused on environmental conservation efforts, to ensure the president’s mandate to reach 10 per cent forest cover and clean up the beach in partnership with staff of Kenya Forest service.

“We have agreed with the Kenya Forest Service to partner with the relevant stakeholders to plant at least 20,000 seedlings along The Port Reitz creek,” added Orioro.

Other tree planting exercises include, the planting of 2,000 seedlings in Taita Taveta, 2,000 seedlings at their training institute around their Kilifi KRA residential area and 3,500 mangrove seedlings at Jomvu creek.

The event which occurs every October is a tradition for KRA and the climax will be a Presidential function presided by the President, later in the month.