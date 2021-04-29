Taxi driver pleads guilty to unlawfully obtaining Covid-19 certificates for tourists

A taxi driver who operates within the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport has pleaded guilty to obtaining COVID-19 certificates for tourists illegally.

Vincent Nzola Mutuku pleaded guilty to the charge that he committed on April 23 this year at Amref medical center located at Wilson airport in Nairobi.

Mutuku who appeared before Milimani Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi and was released on cash bail of 10,000 shillings or serve three months in jail.

The travel agent for the tourists is said to have contacted Mutuku to facilitate acquisition of the COVID-19 certificates.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The charge sheet stated that Mutuku conspired jointly with others not before court to commit the offense in order to unlawfully obtain the documents for five Belarusian nationals.

Mutuku is also accused of using the identification details of the tourists to get other people tested.

The 37 years old pleaded with the court for leniency saying he was a first offender, a parent to two children and his actions were only motivated by the need to provide for his family.

Meanwhile, at the same court two businessmen have been released on a 500,000 shillings bond each after denying 12 counts of conspiracy to commit fraud contrary to section 317 of the penal code.

It is alleged that Shahdapury Ghanshyam and Philemon Morara pretended to be a director and external advocate of Global Apparels Kenya (EPZ) limited and conspired with others not before court to defraud heirs of two deceased directors f the company.

The two also face charges of stealing, making a false document without authority, and altering false documents. The case will be heard on Monday next week.