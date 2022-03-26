Taxi driver Stephen Kimani’s body found in Kericho

Taxi operators in the digital cab hailing sector are calling on the government to introduce regulations that will allow them access client information for security reasons.

The pleas come following the discovery of the body of a driver who went missing six weeks ago after accepting a request to ferry passengers from Kisii to Nairobi.

According to police the late Stephen Kimani`s car was intercepted after it was involved in an accident within Kisii County.

His body was found in Kericho County.

Three people have so far been arrested by the authorities even as investigations continue.