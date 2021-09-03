Taxi-hailing app Bolt riddled with safety concerns

Bolt Kenya is facing heavy criticism online.

Over the past couple of years, the taxi-hailing app Bolt has received numerous safety complaints from its consumers. If you search ‘Bolt’ or any other related hashtag on social media, you will come across scores of complaints, mostly coming from riders. It is expected that any service application would receive complaints and criticism from its consumers but with the Bolt app, the recurrent issue is the lack of regard for the complaints.

The assault of a lady called Waithera Susan has been trending on social media this week. Waithera is said to have been assaulted by a Bolt driver while in his vehicle four days ago. “Hi, we are deeply concerned by the allegations towards a Bolt driver, as the safety of all passengers and drivers is our highest priority.” is the generic response complainant’s have been receiving.

Overcharging, delays and intimidation are the major issues Bolt customers complain about.

Ride-hailing apps are becoming a major backbone of the economies of large cities. They occupy an important role but with users not being fully confident about personal safety, alternatives will have to be sought.