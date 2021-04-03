The singer is set to release a new EP on April 16th

Nigerian singer-songwriter Tay Iwar has announced his upcoming EP Love & Isolation due for release on 16 April 2021. “Peaking” is the first single from the upcoming project, and the track is now available across all major streaming platforms.

Love & Isolation focuses on healing and tapping into the love that is shared and kept between people. Amidst a chaotic and spontaneous world forced into lockdown, the five-track EP features slow-paced R&B songs, connected through beautiful melodies that take you on an escape through an alternate universe.

Tay Iwar describes his latest single as “The dramatic end to a consistent journey through Love & Isolation. It’s the perfect landing spot for the romantically packed EP.”

Pre-add Love & Isolation on Apple Music and listen to “Peaking’” now available across all major streaming platforms. You can view all release assets here.

