Taylor Swift set Billboard record with 10 Top 10 songs

She becomes the first musician in history to do so.

Taylor Swift has set a new record with her new album Midnights earning the first ten slots on the Billboard Top 100.

Music magazine Billboard reported on Monday that Swift had surpassed Drake, who had held the previous record with nine of the top 10 songs for a week in September 2021.

The new album came out on October 21st with both a 13-track standard release and a deluxe version with another seven bonus tracks. It has had one of the biggest album launches in nearly seven years. Billboard also reported that Swift now ties with Barbra Streisand for the female artist with the most No. 1 albums.

The No. 1 spot belongs to “Anti-Hero,” whose lyrics “It’s me/hi/I’m the problem/It’s me” have quickly become a TikTok trend. The other top 10 songs include “Lavender Haze,” “Maroon,” “Snow on the Beach,” “Midnight Rain,” “Bejeweled” and ”Question…?”

The numbers are for the week of October 21 -October 27.

10 out of 10 of the Hot 100??? On my 10th album??? I AM IN SHAMBLES. https://t.co/q1n5Zc6pYA — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) October 31, 2022

