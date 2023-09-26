Great news for Kenyan Swifties!

The “Era’s Tour” concert will premiere in Kenya as well as in 99 other countries including the US, Canada and the UK.

The film is due to premiere on October 13 and will feature the first three of six nights that Swift played at the SoFi stadium in California in August. The film is directed by Sam Wrench, who previously directed concert films for Billie Eilish and Lizzo, but was produced independently by Taylor Swift Productions.

The film’s run time is 165 minutes, and will not contain the entirety of the Eras tour setlist, which runs to 44 songs and lasts more than three hours.

“The Eras Tour” movie will be Swift’s fourth concert film, following similar documentations of her albums Fearless, 1989 and Reputation, and a film of the only concert she gave to promote her 2019 album Lover.

Similarly, Swift released Miss Americanah in 2020 through Netflix, in which she revealed intimate details about her life and showcased backstage and onstage concert footage.

Tickets will go on sale closer to the date.