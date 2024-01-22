Kenya has launched the TB Strategic Plan 2023-2028, featuring a community-centered Universal Health Coverage approach.

According to Principal Secretary for Public Health and Professional Standards Mary Muthoni the approach aims to address a surge in TB cases through grassroots detection with support from global partners.

“The plan aims to address the crisis by incorporating a community-centered Universal Health Coverage initiative. This involves the deployment of Community Health Promoters for grassroots TB detection.” Said PS Muthoni.

The global impact for TB was 10.6 million in 2022 which underscores the need for such initiatives.

Kenya recorded progress of 32pc decline in TB incidence and a 42pc mortality reduction between 2015-2020.

In 2022, Kenya recorded 90,841 TB cases, which accounts for only 68pc of all the detected TB cases and 756 anti-microbial resistant (AMR) cases.

The people-centered plan unveiled Monday emphasizes a bottom-up strategy, acknowledging challenges and proposing practical interventions.

The PS noted that the launch of the TB Strategic Plan 2023/24-2027/28 marks a pivotal moment in Kenya’s fight against TB.

The plan will serve as a vital advocacy tool for mobilizing resources across sectors.

She appreciated the immense support of the partners in the fight against TB, including the World Health Organization, USAID, and Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI), among others noting that: “This plan is a testament to the collective efforts of the Ministry of Health and various stakeholders determined to bring an end to the devastating impact of TB on communities.”