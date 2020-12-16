TCM gaining popularity outside China, access in Kenya made easy

More people outside China appear to be embracing Traditional Chinese Medicine. Millions more are also are gaining knowledge about the remedy popular as TCM.

In China, this ancient medical practice is treasured due to its unique practices, such as herbal extracts, acupuncture, massage, and nutritional components.

And Africa, it appears, is beginning to appreciate these herbal medicines as a way of preventing and treating diseases. Not only are TCM outlets opening in the continent but African students are also enrolling in Chinese universities offering studies on the centuries-old therapy.

The demand for TCM seems to be on the rise, so much so, that renowned Chinese Pharmaceutical company has initiated supplies in a number of countries, including Kenya.

According to Jiangyin Tianjiang Pharmaceutical company’s local subsidiary, XRP Medical Kenya Limited, the TCM currently on offer in the country namely, Healthouself formula 3 and Healthouself formula 5 are extremely effective I dealing with a number of known conditions.

“The combination of these herbal medicines will be used to prevent and strengthen immunity and treatment for types of severe acute respiratory infections.” The company’s General Manager Edgar Ngugi said during the drugs’ recent launch in Nairobi.

He says the medicine has received a clean bill of health after approval and certification by international drug regulatory authorities including Kenya’s Pharmacy and Poisons Board.

“The products have undergone rigorous scrutiny exercise by relevant government bodies and the World Health Organization and approved for human consumption,” Ngugi said.

In fact, the agency has welcomed the entry into the country of alternative medicine as a way of making medication accessible and affordable to all Kenyans.

“Recently, the Pharmacy and Poisons Board of Kenya made a bold decision to allow parallel trade and importation of pharmaceuticals. This is to help those in need of the drugs who cannot afford the cost of brand treatment because the drugs are either unavailable or very expensive,” Head of Trade Affairs at the Pharmacy and Poisons Board Antony Toroitich noted

With the unprecedented times the world finds itself, Ngugi expressed hope that Kenyans will warm up to the idea of shielding themselves against viral types of pneumonia by boosting their immunity while complementing the same with other drugs as advised by their doctors.

Ngugi says the ingredients found in the two herbal medicines have been tried and tested in China as complementary prevention alongside other treatment options to manage respiratory diseases.

He said the products have been used in China to reduce cases of acute respiratory infections by boosting human immunity even as he disclosed plans to introduce more and more products in the local market.

Ngugi further believes this entry of Chinese herbal medicines into Kenya provides more room for both sides to collaborate. He said the two countries have a long history of practicing herbal medicine and sees this as an opportunity for universities, research institutions and the government to explore ways they can benefit from each other’s knowledge in this field.

The roll-out coming at a time statistics show that the number of African students undertaking a course in TCM in China is increasing. The majority of them are pursuing their courses at Nanjing University of Chinese medicine which is popular with traditional medicine studies. Those interviewed over their decision to pursue this path noted that traditional medicine appeals to them given that they are being used to treat conditions too complex for conventional medicine.

Chinese Professor Sun Jian Hua, a doctor and a director at Jiangsu Provincial hospital of Chinese medicine in Nanjing city also confirmed recently “there is an increasing demand for Traditional Chinese Medicine.”

“TCM has since been refined and adapted. Its practitioners approach healthcare from a holistic standpoint, looking for the underlying imbalances and dis-harmonies behind an illness.” Prof Sun said.

The Chinese government has signed specialized cooperation agreements on TCM with over 40 countries, regions, and international organizations, while hundreds of TCM schools can be found in more than 30 countries and regions.