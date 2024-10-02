Tea Board of Kenya to carry out fresh audit on two tea factories

The Tea Board of Kenya is going to carry out fresh audit to two tea factories after farmers expressed dissatisfied with the bonus of between Ksh 46-52 given to them.

Tea board of Kenya chairman Jacob Kamau Kahiu assured farmers after holding two meetings with respective stakeholders at the Thumaita and Kimunye factories where he said the notice issued to the entity was very short keeping in mind that some farmers.

Speaking at Thumaita tea factory Gichugu area MP Githinji Gichimu requested farmers to wait for the audit report and guard their property amid demonstrations and avoid any destruction.

They claim they have been receiving more than Ksh 55 and have given a 21 day notice for fresh elections weeks after reelecting the directors who had promised a higher bonus but has turned out to be at the lowest price in years.

He said it was disturbing for farmers not to pluck their tea in the last one and a half weeks urging them that all necessary process will be followed to know where their money has been mismanaged and assured to have prepared a report in a weeks’ time.