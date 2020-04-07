Kenyan tea export volume has declined by 4 million kilos to register 40.5 million kilos in February compared to the same period last year.

According to the latest data from Agriculture and Food Authority, 37. 29 million kilos were sold through the Mombasa Tea Auction attracting a reduced average auction price of 2 dollars and 13 cents per kilo from 2 dollars and 16 cents in 2019 during the month of February.

Tea is Kenya’s second-biggest source of foreign-currency earnings after remittances from citizens living abroad.

Scattered showers and moderate temperatures experienced in the western and rift areas, lead to increased production of up to 49.2 million kilos from 31.4 million kilos recorded in the comparative year, with smallholders’ sub sector taking the lead at 19.02 million kilos.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Pakistan was the leading export destination for Kenyan tea having imported 14.6 million kilograms, which accounted for 35 percent of the total export volume.

Other key export destinations for Kenyan tea were Egypt with 8.4 million kilograms, the United Arab Emirates buying 3.75 million kilograms, UK at 3.36 million kilograms.

Emerging markets that recorded significantly higher tea imports from Kenya include Iran, Ukraine, Oman, Belgium, Morocco, Jordan, Myanmar, and Uzbekistan.

At the same time, cumulative tea consumption for the two months period up to February 2020 dropped to 5.80 million kilos against 6.56 million kilos for the same period in 2019.

Nonetheless, cumulatively, between January and February of this year, production jumped 28.82% to stand at 102.83 million kilograms compared to 79.83 million kilograms registered during the same period last year.