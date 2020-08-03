Tea factories to receive proceeds from tea auctions immediately

The new tea regulations have officially come into effect with intermediaries now required to remit sales proceeds to respective tea factory accounts within 14 days.

In a raft of measures that have officially come into effect Monday, tea factories are set to receive proceeds from tea auctions immediately. Tea importers will also have to provide evidence that the tea imported is not available in their local market.

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya also says the government plans to appeal the recent court ruling stopping the regulations implementation committee from assuming office.

A standoff between Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) and the government is looming after the government officially initiated reforms in the tea sector despite KTDA obtaining a court order stopping a committee spearheading the reforms from taking office.

Munya also announced that the sucrose content weighing option will still be in place in the new sugar regulations despite some farmers claiming that the weighing method could disadvantage them.

The CS urged parliament to expedite amendments to the Sugar and Tea Acts.

KTDA lawyer, Benson Millimo had challenged the process used to pick the members to form the National Steering Committee on The Implementation of Tea Reforms.

The lawyer argued that some of the persons appointed in the committee had publicly pronounced themselves adversely against KTDA; had cases in court on matters relating to the operations of the company; while others had broken contractual relationships with the applicant.

The lawyer argued that the said committee members have not only openly disclosed open bias against KTDA but are also conflicted and unfit to preside over any issues relating to the company.

He also argued that there isn’t an existing law empowering CS Munya to form such a committee; adding that no law grants him power to appropriate public funds vested to the Agricultural Food and Fisheries Authority – as was contained in the Gazette Notice.

In her ruling stopping the implementation of a Gazette Notice by Agriculture CS Peter Munya, Lady Justice Pauline Nyamweya said: “…the application had met the threshold of an arguable case and is therefore entitled to the leave sought to commence judicial review proceedings against the Respondent.”

She directed that the matter will come up for mention on 21st September 2020 for further directions.

CS Peter Munya had on the 25th of June 2020 Gazetted a Notice appointing an eight-member committee to, among other tasks, evaluate the policy, regulatory and administrative reforms in the Tea Value Chain announced by CS Munya.

The team comprises veteran tea broker Jacob Kamau Kihiu who will chair the committee, former PS Irungu Nyakera, former MP Magerer Lang’at, Fredrick Muthuri Muriithi and Nation Editor John Kamau as members.

Other members are former Tea Board director David Chomba Gachoki, Catherine Nyamboke Mogeni who hails from a family of large-scale tea farmers and Wanja Michuki, daughter of late former Minister John Michuki.