Tea factory manager thrown out of staff quarters 

The Manager of Mununga Tea Factory Ndia Constituency Franklin Kinoti was thrown out of the staff quarters by the new directors after failing to attend the first boardroom meeting.

The meeting was organized by the new directors in the factory‘s premises aimed at welcoming and officially handing over leadership to the new factory directors.

After failing to show up in the morning, the directors went looking for the Manager at his home in the company of police officers.

The new team through Mwai Karani had notified Kinoti about the meeting but he was still adamant to corporate.

Karani said, “He told us he cannot cooperate with the new team until he gets a go-ahead from KTDA bosses in Nairobi. That to us is insubordination and violating Tea Regulations. All directors elected by farmers have been granted permission by the shareholders to run the factory”.

Moving forward, Karani said they have unanimously endorsed the factory’s Production Manager to take over as the Manager in an acting capacity.

In addition, the Leaf Collection Service Officer, James Kungania, was not spared either from the new team’s wrath, as he too was shown the door. He is said to have angered many farmers for lacking transparency in his work.

One of the factory’s directors, Nahashon Ngari, said the dismissed workers would be required to vacate from the factory’s residential houses immediately and will not be allowed to go back to their previous offices.

The factory’s Vice-Chair, Stephen Muriithi, assured farmers that their assets and all factory records were well secured and work will go on smoothly as expected under their guard.