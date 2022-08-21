Tea farmers’ delight as KTDA imports 88,000 metric tons of fertilizer

Small-scale tea farmers affiliated to factories managed by the Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) are set to benefit from a consignment of fertilizer shipped from Russia.

A ship loaded with the fertilizer docked at the Port of Mombasa, with fertilizer which will be packaged and distributed to out-growers across the country.

The ship docked in Mombasa with a consignment of 41,000 metric tons of Fertilizer. The fertilizer which is equivalent to 820,000 bags arrived from Russia with the second batch of 47,000 metric tons expected in the country in the first week of September.

KTDA board chairman David Ichoho says that bulk importation of the NPK fertilizer leverages economies of scale and this enables farmers to secure the fertilizer at the best possible price.

“We had ordered for a total of 88,000 metric tons and there is another ship expected to arrive later. So we want to tell our farmers that the fertilizer has arrived therefore there is nothing to worry about,” said Ichiho.

NPK is a chemical compound specially made for tea and it will help farmers improve quality and yield. According to Ichoho, the country had ordered a total of 88,000 metric tons of fertilizer from Russia.

“We are compiling the full cost and we have asked the government to support us so far we haven’t received any communication but we are hopeful that they will listen to us so that farmers can get it at a subsidized price,” he added.

While in Mombasa, Ichoho said the fertilizer will be distributed equally countrywide adding that they are in talks with the government to subsidize the commodity to farmers so that they can get it at fair prices.

“We expect quick evacuation through the standard Gauge Railway to Nairobi, before it is then distributed to respective farmers,” said Ichoho.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...