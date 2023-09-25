Tea farmers from Gitugi Tea Factory in Othaya, Nyeri County are the highest beneficiaries of this year’s tea bonus out of 71 tea factories under KTDA.

The tea farmers will receive sh 57.30 followed by Imenti which received sh 53.10 whereas Michimikuru farmers will take home sh 47.60 respectively.

The Chair of Gitugi Tea Board of Directors Muthoni Waithanji attributed the success to cooperation between tea growers and management as well as opening of the new market of Orthodox tea.

Muthoni said that some farmers were waiting for high perks due to the high rate of dollar exchange in the stock market but the high cost of fuel,electricity and recurrent expenditure reduced the profit they had made.

The farmers said the bonus will help them in their daily activities as well as catering for education and other errands.