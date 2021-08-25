Tea industry urged to establish join value addition facilities

by Ronald Owili
Industrialization and Trade Cabinet Secretary Betty Maina is calling on tea industry stockholders to consider establishing joint value addition facilities to cut operational expenses and improve earnings.

The CS Maina who met East African Tea Traders Association (EATTA) officials on enhancing collaborations with the government said most of the value addition facilities owned by individual factories are incurring additional costs due to under-utilization despite the huge investments.

The CS underscored the role played by the tea value chain in Kenya’s economy adding that tea earned Kenya Kshs. 120 billion in 2020 which is equivalent to 24% of the country’s total foreign exchange earnings.

The East African Tea Traders Association officials urged producers to embrace the Mombasa Tea Auction and take advantage of its the proximity to the Port of Mombasa.

Currently, the Mombasa Tea Auction trades over 450 million Kilograms of tea annually from an average of 650 million Kilos produced in ten countries within the Eastern and Central African region, of which 78% of the quantity

is from Kenya.

  

