Tea transported to Mombasa via SGR for the first time

Kenya Railways has transported Kenya Tea Development Authority’s locally grown black tea by rail from Nairobi to Mombasa for the first time via Standard Gauge Railway (SGR).

This first export consignment which transported a total of 31 full 40 ft containers was loaded at Nairobi Freight Terminal (NFT) and started it’s journey Wednesday, 5th January 2022, at Nairobi Terminus.

It made a momentary stop at Kibwezi Station to pave way for the passenger train and arrived in Mombasa before the crack of dawn Thursday morning, 06th January 2022.

In September last year, Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya announced the move noting that it will reduce transport costs.

CS Munya said this will be done by considering the quantity of tea needed in the auction to cut on the warehousing costs with the other being left at the factories.

He said previously, tea used to be stored even for six months in Mombasa warehouses which attracted a lot of storage charges.

The CS also flagged off 65,000 tonnes of tea fertilizer from Mombasa to Nairobi through the SGR last year.

Munya said that using the SGR to transport the fertilizer is cost effective and fast ensuring within three weeks all the fertilizer will be in warehouses in Nairobi.