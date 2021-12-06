Teacher, student arrested over Tarang’anya school fire

Two suspects an Agriculture and Biology teacher and a form four student at Tarang’anya boys secondary school in Kuria West sub-county have been arrested in connection with a school fire that destroyed properties of unknown value Saturday night.

The school board of management chairman Dr.Kesero Tunai said the inferno which consumed part of the storey dormitory has affected 200 students.

Tunai said all the affected students lost their personal effects in the inferno which started at around 9.30 pm when the students were in their entertainment clubs.

He said none of the learners was hurt during the incident. The school principal said the matter is being investigated by the police.

Kuria West sub-county police commander Cleti Kimaiyo said the two suspects are currently in police custody as the investigation continues.

In his recent remarks, social protection Principal Secretary Nelson Marwa called for a collaborative effort to end school fire.