Teachers arraigned in Siaya court over alleged exam malpractice

Thirteen teachers arrested Monday for alleged examination malpractice at Nyamninia Mixed Secondary School in Gem were Tuesday arraigned in a Siaya court, where the prosecution sought to hold them in custody for seven days.

The group, including the school’s principal, Judy Maloba Wamocho, and her deputy, Patrick Musungu Chamula, appeared before Resident Magistrate Jacob Mkala.

However, they did not enter a plea as Prosecutor Evans Soita made an application for their detention at Yala Police Station to facilitate investigations.

The other teachers charged were Jackline Auma Ogilo, James Omondi Onyango, Maurice Change, Benard Owino, Emmans Visram, Monica Mbui, Grace Malele, Damaris Yongo, Isaac Obago, Kerima Nyambane, and the exam centre supervisor, Isaac Omondi Wasonga.

Soita argued that holding the suspects would assist with ongoing investigations.

However, the defence, represented by lawyer Brian Ochanyo, opposed the application, citing the teachers’ responsibilities to their dependents, including young children and elderly parents.

The suspects expressed willingness to cooperate with the court and requested fair bail terms.

Magistrate Mkala, considering arguments from both sides, ordered the suspects’ release on a bond of Ksh. 100,000 with one surety each or an alternative cash bail of Ksh. 20,000.

The magistrate also directed a forensic audit of their mobile phones and instructed all suspects to report daily to the investigating officer until the probe concludes.

Additionally, Magistrate Mkala barred the suspects from contacting any students currently sitting their Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education exams.

He further restricted the principal and deputy to school visits solely for administrative purposes, while all other teachers were to stay away from the school premises.

The case is scheduled for mention on November 25, 2024.