Teachers have been urged to embrace and enhance Information Communication Technology in schools to improve students’ performance mainly in mathematics and Science.

Jerome Morrissey of the Global e-Schools and Communities Initiative organization says adopting technology in learning was very key in fast changing world.

Speaking during a closing ceremony for over 80 Principals from Kiambu County, The Chief Executive Officer of the Global e-Schools Jerome Morrissey said the new technology in teaching maths and sciences was a unique, innovative program to turn secondary schools into digital schools of excellence.

He said the program is designed specifically to help the 21st century student using ICT in a way that is responsive to the needs of the job market.

Kiambu County Director of Education Victoria Mulili urged teachers to adopt the model challenging them not to focus more on finishing the syllabus but instead help the students acquire the necessary skills.

Meanwhile the Kenya highlands university vice chancellor Prof Wilson Langat has maintained that there is no useless courses being offered at the universities as earlier claimed by the ministry of education.

The don faulted the government for the scrapping 133 courses claiming that they should have been aligned to the market needs instead.