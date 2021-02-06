Teachers must account for all their students says Magoha

Education Cabinet Secretary Prof. George Magoha has asked teachers to be vigilant and account for students in school at all times to curb the wave of unrest.

Magoha said it was the responsibility of teachers to account for the whereabouts and movement of students under their custody at all times.

This, he said, was the only medicine to tame school unrest where some students sneak out during preps to torch dormitories.

“The question is: why are the students in the dormitory section in the first place when they are supposed to be in class?”

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Teachers, he said must inspect dormitories when students leave for class and ensure that nobody is left behind.

As more schools continue to report cases of unrest, Magoha said teachers shall be held accountable for failing to account for the whereabouts of students under their custody.

The ministry of education, he said, was treating the matter seriously as preparations for national examinations reach homestretch.

He cautioned students against torching down schools saying those found culpable shall face the full arm of the law.

A data base of students fueling unrest in schools, he disclosed, has been established where all cases shall be documented for further action.

“I want to warn all students engaged in this behaviour that your actions shall follow you for the rest of your lives,” he said.

Speaking during a meeting with National Government Administration Officers (NGAO) at Lions High School in Kisumu on Saturday, Magoha said Sh. 1.1 billion has been paid to Jua Kali artisans who were contracted to supply desks and chairs to schools under the Economic Stimulus Programme (ESP).

He said so far Nairobi, Uasin Gishu, Siaya, Murang’a, Vihiga, Kiambu, Migori, Homa Bay, Nyamira, Kisii, Kisumu, Nyeri, West Pokot, Nandi and Mombasa counties have attained 100 per cent delivery of the desks.

“The national average for the delivery of ESP desks to schools is rapidly approaching 90 per cent and completion of the fabrication and deliveries is expected to be completed within the next one week,” he said.

He urged the administrative officers to follow up on the pending deliveries adding that all the outstanding payments were being rapidly processed.