Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has been accused for doing little in the employment of teachers.

Speaking at Kipsigis Teachers College in Kericho during the ninth graduation ceremony, Bureti member of National Assembly Japhet Mutai accused TSC for frustrating teachers, saying that some of those who finished their studies in 2010 are not yet employed adding that some are almost 45 years old, whereby the law cannot allow for their employment.

On the Competency Based Curiculum (CBC), Mutai said its preparation was not done well and teachers and everyone in the society is confused about it.

He also said education CS Magoha has no powers to interdict teachers who have divergent views on the CBC roll out.

Speaking during the graduation, KNUT vice chairman Collins Oyuu said the national government should take over ECDEs and employ its teachers through the Teachers Service Commission (TSC).

On matters CBC, Oyuu said the programme has not taken off well and there is need for more talks with the stakeholders.

Kericho County KNUT Executive Secretary Stanley Mutai said parliament has not done rules and regulations on CBC , saying that education CS, MPs, parents and students are all confused on CBC.