Teachers threaten to go on strike when schools reopen

KNUT Secretary General Collins Oyuu emphasized that the union is no longer available for further negotiations on the 2021-2025 CBA.

The Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) is threatening to mobilize its members across the country to go on strike if the government fails to honor their collective bargaining agreement.

Collins Oyuu, the Secretary General of KNUT, stated that the 2021-2025 CBA, which is registered with the Employment and Labour Relations Court, must be enforced, and the 2.5% to 9% salary increase awarded to teachers should be implemented.

“Teachers are prepared to go on strike. If the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) does not honor the second phase of the CBA, teachers will not resume work when schools reopen on August 26, 2024,” warned Oyuu.

The KNUT boss also protested the decision by the National Treasury to reduce the TSC budget by Shs10 billion, stating that this has prevented the commission from implementing the second and final phase of the 2021-2025 CBA.

He emphasized that the union is no longer available for further negotiations on the matter.

“Teachers in this country have been undermined. They are not like other workers. I will not consult on the CBA again. What is in court is in court; what we want is the implementation of the CBA,” he declared.