Teachers to get training on handling children with special needs

The government plans to hire more teachers as well as offer refresher courses for teachers who teach children with special needs.

Education Cabinet Secretary Prof. George Magoha Monday said that proper assessment and placement of children with special needs is the basis of inclusive education.

Speaking Pre-conference on Expanding inclusion of Special Needs Education, at Kenya Institute of Special Education (KISE), the CS said that the centre will be fully equipped in order to have a workable environment.

“I want to assure you that teachers will be trained to handle children with special needs.” Education CS, Prof. George Magoha

He praised the institute for the sterling work it was doing to ensure inclusion of Special Needs Education in Education Reforms.

He said the government will improve the infrastructure to ensure children with special needs access quality education.

“In life God creates us all equal in His image. We are all the same and you can take that to the bank. Children with any form of disability should not be subjected to any form of discrimination. ” CS Education Prof. Magoha

The CS noted that parents have a role to play in providing love and guidance to their children abled differently.

As build up to the 3rd National Conference on Curriculum Reforms, a series of pre-conference policy dialogues have been planned.