Teachers to receive salary increases by week’s end, says Education Ministry

The Ministry of Education is closely monitoring the opening of the third term across schools nationwide, with field officers dispatched to evaluate the status of teaching and learning activities.

Reports received indicate a smooth return of students, largely attributed to the recent decision by the Kenya National Union of Teachers to call off their planned strike.

Cabinet Secretary for Education Julius Ogamba highlighted the Government’s commitment to addressing teachers’ concerns.

He confirmed that the Teachers Service Commission will distribute salary increases for July and August to all public school teachers by the end of this week.

This payment is supported by the release of Ksh 13.5 billion from the National Treasury, in line with the 2021-2025 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

To further foster industrial harmony, the Government is engaged in productive discussions with the Kenya Union of Post Primary Teachers (KUPPET).

Ogamba expressed optimism that these talks will lead to KUPPET members returning to their positions, noting that the Government has fully implemented the second phase of the CBA and is addressing additional administrative issues in a consultative manner.

On August 25, 2024, President William Ruto announced plans to recruit 20,000 additional teachers by the end of the year to address staff shortages in public schools.

Additionally, Ksh 18.7 billion has been allocated to convert intern teachers to permanent and pensionable status, effective January 2025.

Ogamba urged any remaining teachers who have not yet resumed work to return to their stations.

Their presence is crucial for preparing students for national assessments and ensuring the syllabus is covered, thereby facilitating smooth transitions within the education system.

Regarding technical and vocational education, Ogamba noted that the Ministry is collaborating with the National Treasury to disburse Ksh 3.3 billion in capitation, scholarships, and loans for trainees in National Polytechnics and other Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions.

The Government is committed to ensuring these resources are distributed promptly to support the effective operation of these institutions and enhance the convenience for trainees.