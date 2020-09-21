“ We ask teachers to report back to school on Monday, 28th September to prepare for the eventual opening of schools. Our teachers are prepared and ready to support children recover the lost time & save the academic year that was at risk of being lost, ” said Macharia.

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha also assured the country that the process of supplying the Ksh1.9B desks to schools will be transparent.

“The President said we should be given Ksh. 1.9B for desks and chairs. No law stops us from ensuring Juakali people have capacity to deliver and the contract will not go to contractors. Desks shall go to sub counties. Unregistered schools will not get desks,” said CS Magoha.

He further noted that all final year science-based students at universities allowed to report to universities to complete their courses.