Teachers challenge decision to employ them on temporary basis

A good number of trained and unemployed teachers have moved to the Employment and Labour Relations Court to challenge a decision by the Teachers Service Commission to employ them on temporary basis.

The group wants the court to issue orders stopping the implementation and execution of the contracts as advised by the Salaries and Remunerations Commission pending the hearing and determination of their application.

Appearing before Lady Justice Helen Wasilwa, the unemployed teachers challenged the move by the Teachers Service Commission to hire 10,300 teachers on one year internship contracts yet the affected teachers have undergone fully training and graduated.

The group is also against wages pegged at 10,000 monthly for primary school teachers and 15,000 shillings for secondary teachers which was subject to statutory deductions.

They want TSC to explain the rationale used to arrive at the remuneration for these teachers and in the meantime stop the implementation and execution of the contracts pending the hearing and determination of their application.

The court certified the matter urgent and directed them to serve the respondents who include the Attorney General, the Teachers service commission and the salaries and remunerations commission and appear for hearing on February 24th.

In the meantime, a man arrested in Narok over illegal possession of a firearm will remain in custody until next week to allow police conclude investigations.

According to the charge sheet, David Oltuktuk Ngosila on the 2nd of February this year at Milimani Estate in Narok North without lawful authority or excuse knowingly had in his possession a riffle without a valid firearm certificate.

During his arrest, Police recovered automatic long range explosive remote gadget, special military boots, long range lenses, a bullet proof vest, gun cleaner set among other items.

Finally, a Mombasa businessman has been arraigned in court and charged with evading taxes worth 2.3 billion shillings.

Mohamed Bachoo, the Director of Karibu Mchele Commodities jointly with others not before court was charged with three counts over failure to pay tax amounting to 2.3 billion shillings in 2017.

He denied the charges before Mombasa Resident Magistrate Rita Amwayi and released on a 2 million shillings cash bail.