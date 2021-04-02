Teachers urged to get vaccinated

Teachers have been urged to avail themselves for the Covid-19 Oxford-Astrazeneca vaccine.

Teachers Service Commission (TSC) Director Ibrahim H. Adan said as frontline workers, teachers ought to be protected noting that TSC is working closely with the ministry of health to ensure that teachers above 58 years and those with underlying conditions are given priority in receiving the vaccine.

He commended education officials who have received the jab and asked teachers to follow suit assuring that the vaccine is safe.

He reminded exam centre Managers to enforce the Covid-19 protocols to ensure safety of learners and teachers.

Meanwhile Kakamega County Governor Wycliffe Oparanya has urged his constituents to follow protocols and guidelines given by the ministry of health in the containment of the spread of Covid-19 infections.

Oparanya expressed worry that infections in the county have increased.

The county boss stated that his administration is undertaking measures to tackle the pandemic by among other things setting-up a six-bed ICU for units for non-Covid-19 patients and a three-bed HDU is being worked on.