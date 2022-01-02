Teachers warned against aiding students to cheat in exams

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) CEO Nancy Macharia, has warned teachers against aiding students to cheat in the upcoming national examinations.

The TSC boss noted that as schools resume for the third term, teachers ought to ensure that students prepare adequately for the national exams.

She recounted that in the past exams, a number of teachers were caught in exam irregularities, which led to tough measures being taken against them.

Macharia also challenged head teachers to try and get solutions to exam phobia, which she termed as one of the causes of school unrest in the past months that saw over 30 school dormitories burnt.

The sentiments were echoed by Education Cabinet Secretary, Professor George Magoha, who also issued a tough warning to headteachers over imposing extra charges.

Magoha also directed the school heads not to send students home over unpaid fees or uniform.