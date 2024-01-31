Teachers warned against sending home JSS learners for uniform

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua Wednesday cautioned teachers against sending home Junior Secondary School (JSS) learners for lack of uniform saying they will face the sack.

Speaking on Wednesday at Enoomatasiani Primary School in Kajiado North Constituency, the Deputy President said all students must be allowed to continue with their studies until they are able to buy the new uniform.

“Any teacher sending JSS children away from school because of lack of uniform or desks will be disciplined,” Gachagua warned.

The DP said money had been disbursed to schools to fully support the rolling out of the Competency Based Curriculum including the JSS curriculum.

“The Ministry of Education has released adequate capitation for JSS, primary and secondary schools. No teacher should send any child home. The children must be allowed to learn,” he emphasized.

The Deputy President visited the Constituency to launch various development projects including the JSS lab at the Primary School. He also launched construction of the Matasia (Silanga) Irrigation Project that will serve thousands of residents in the area.

The DP also broke the ground for the tarmacking of Ngong-Kahara Road that will catalyse economic activities in the area.

He was accompanied by Cabinet Secretaries Kipchumba Murkomen (Roads and Transport) and Ezekiel Machogu (Education), Principal Secretaries Ephantus Kimotho (Water and Irrigation), Belio Kipsang (Education), Kajiado Deputy Governor Martin Mishisho, National Assembly Majority Whip Sylvanus Osoro and over 20 MPs and senators led by the host MP Onesmus Ngogoyo.

The DP said the government’s focus remains on development in every part of the country for Kenyans to realise better lives.

He asked lawmakers engaging in premature succession campaigns to stop saying it is an insult to Kenyans who voted for them to craft ways to improve their lives.

“This is not time to politick. It is insensitive and an insult to the people of Kenya to talk about succession ten years from now. This is the time to work for the people of Kenya. All leaders should stop their talk on succession and focus on serving the people,” he said.

DP Gachagua said the only conversation permissible right now is on more roads, higher electricity connection, improved schools’ infrastructure and better water connection among other forward-looking initiatives.

“The conversation in Kenya today is about roads, water, schools, fertilizer, building markets and making life easy for the people of Kenya. I want to ask all leaders, more so in our coalition, to focus on service delivery and working for wananchi,” he reiterated.