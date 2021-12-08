Teaching, non-teaching staff at Maranda High record statements

Investigation into the fire incident that razed a dormitory at Maranda High School on Sunday has been heightened.

Bondo Sub-county Police Commandant, Roselyn Chebosho, has confirmed that top leadership at the school, including the two deputies, have recorded statements at the Police Station in connection to the inferno that destroyed the property of unknown value.

Chebosho further revealed that Heads of various Departments and none teaching staff have also been asked to record statements, to unearth the cause of perennial fire outbreaks at the school.

The interrogation of the teaching and non-teaching staff come after three students were arrested and questioned over the Sunday morning fire incident after a video clip of the students confessing their actions emerged on social media.

She said that the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is convinced that the students cannot set dormitories ablaze with absolute knowledge of the staff fraternity.

In November a fire outbreak at the school gutted down a 400-bed capacity dorm at the institution and students were sent home for two weeks.

An investigation by DCI failed to bear any fruits after six students who were arrested were set free by a Bondo Court, after the police found no evidence to link them to the incident.

“This time around we are not going to leave any stone unturned. We will have to question anybody concerned to get to the bottom of the matter at Maranda,” Chebosho revealed.

Last week, form four students at the school were sent home indefinitely for threatening to burn the school.

On Sunday Siaya County Director of Education, Nelson Sifuna closed down the school indefinitely.

Attempts to reach school Principal, Edwin Namachanja, to shed more light on those under investigation failed to materialize as he failed to pick his phone on several occasions.