Team formed to crackdown those flouting Covid-19 rules in Murang’a

A multi Agency team has been formed in Murang’a County to spearhead a crackdown on individuals who are flouting regulations meant to help contain the spread of coronavirus.

Murang’a County Commissioner Mohammed Barre has said the team will regularly conduct patrols in all shopping centres in the county and arrest those defying Covid-19 protocols.

Barre speaking to KNA on Monday observed that apprehending of individuals not wearing masks started last week at Murang’a and Kenol towns.

He said despite many calls by the government for people to observe the regulations, some individuals are still ignoring the directives and are interacting with others in shopping centres without wearing masks.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



“Already we have arrested scores of residents especially in Murang’a and we made arrangements with the judiciary for the suspects to be arraigned in court immediately after arrests. A magistrate at the Murang’a law courts is assigned responsibility to handle such cases,” stated Barre.

Many business premises, he added, have not provided water for customers to wash their hands saying apart from the arrest, they are also sensitising the business community on measures needed to contain spread of the Covid-19.

Barre singled out Mukuyu open air-market within the outskirts of Murang’a town where he said traders and people are hardly observing the regulations.

“In Mukuyu market people are mingling, doing businesses without observing the ministry of health protocols. Security officers will take more time there to ensure the regulations are adhered to. In Murang’a we have lost several people to Covid-19 so it’s my appeal for local residents to observe instructions being issued by the government to stem the spread of the disease.” He added.

The county commissioner’s sentiments come at a time when the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Murang’a Level-5 hospital has 19 patients battling Covid-19.

Some of the patients are from neighbouring counties with the county executive member for health and sanitation Joseph Mbai saying the facility may soon be overwhelmed by an increase of patients who need ICU services.

Last week, Mbai said the county administration will be involved in cracking down on those flouting the protocols saying some people usually want to be forced to do what is right.

Murang’a county already has received 9,500 doses of Astrazeneca vaccines which were depleted by the end of last week.

Mbai observed that many residents have embraced the vaccine and are coming out in large numbers to get the jab and requested the Ministry of Health to supply more doses to the county.

Tell Us What You Think