Team inaugurated to review operations of medical equipment leased to counties

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has inaugurated a new team to lead efforts to review the operations of medical equipment leased to counties.

The inauguration of Managed Equipment Services Management Committee is expected to among other things, review the challenges affecting the implementation and consider ways of not only improving operations of the equipment, but also address all other factors necessary for the successful implementation of the project.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Kagwe said there are eleven high-volume level 5 facilities spread around the country and that the project provided county hospitals with specialised equipment which has significantly improved critical care.

“It will be recalled that the Government entered into various contracts for the supply of a variety of equipment and facilities for use in counties. “ He said

The CS said the initial set of medical equipment provided through MES arrangement were in seven lots which included theatre equipment, theatre, CSSD equipment, laboratory equipment (Category 1), laboratory equipment (Category 2), renal equipment, ICU equipment and radiology Equipment.

Kagwe noted that each county benefited from the supply of the equipment other than for the more specialized ICU equipment which was installed in 11 facilities.

“This noble project faced some challenges in its implementation some of which included infrastructural such as three phase power, staff availability and training as well as physical structures.” He added.

The team comprises of representatives from the Council of Governors, The National Treasury and Planning, The office of the Attorney General, The Ministry of Health, Kenyatta University and University of Nairobi.

It is led by Mr. George Ooko who is also the Chairman of Kenyatta National Hospital.

The inauguration ceremony was also virtually attended by the Chairman of the Council of Governors Dr. Wycliff Oparanya and the Chairperson of the Health subcommittee of the Council of Governors, Dr. Mohammed Kuti.

The two Governors thanked the Ministry of Health for involving the council and pledged their support for the team to ensure success of the project.

They noted that where the equipment has been installed and working, it has been a game changer in the provision of health services.

“Operationalisation of the equipment is an excellent idea and must be supported moving forward. I now have a working renal unit in Isiolo and we are very happy with it”, Governor Kuti said.

On his part COG Chair Governor Oparanya commended the Ministry of Health for involving the County Governments in the matter pointing out that this was the way to go. “We are glad the Ministry of health is involving the County of Governors and I will be calling upon my colleagues to support this initiative”, Chairman Dr. Oparanya said.