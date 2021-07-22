Team Kenya hopeful of great performance in Olympics

Kenyan Athletes are looking forward to scintillating performance in Tokyo Olympics set to kick off on Friday 23 in Japan.

With the clock ticking towards the start of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan, the Kenya men rugby team, Shujaa, is confident of excellent performance in the delayed Summer Games. pic.twitter.com/bHPPrpXfNy — State House Kenya (@StateHouseKenya) July 22, 2021

Ayear later than originally planned, the Olympic Games in Tokyo will finally get underway with the opening ceremony inside an almost entirely empty Olympic Stadium on Friday night.

Kenya sent a strong squad to the global sporting extravaganza and is expecting to perform very well in a bid to surpass the good showing overshadowed by Rio scandal in Brazil 2016.

Kenya unveiled its squad last month with a list of various representatives including more than 40 athletes including distance world record holders Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei,world champion Hellen Obiri and defending 1,500m Olympic gold medallist Faith Chepngetich.

Tough day for the Speed Merchants….

Hot, humid Kurume….

But ,they still sign off with the Kenyan Smile! #PositiveEnergy #TeamKenya🇰🇪#YouAreTheReason pic.twitter.com/nvjB47eYC3 — Geoffrey Kimani (@GeoffKimani) July 22, 2021

The East African nation is an athletics powerhouse and boasts some of the world’s top athletes, who regularly win medals at elite competitions in Europe, Asia and North America