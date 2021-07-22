Team Kenya hopeful of great performance in Olympics

by Maxwell Wasike

Kenyan Athletes are looking forward to scintillating performance in Tokyo Olympics set to kick off on Friday 23 in Japan.

Ayear later than originally planned, the Olympic Games in Tokyo will finally get underway with the opening ceremony inside an almost entirely empty Olympic Stadium on Friday night.

Kenya sent a strong squad to the global sporting extravaganza and is expecting to perform very well in a bid to surpass the good showing overshadowed by Rio scandal in  Brazil 2016.

Kenya unveiled its squad last month with a list of various representatives including more than 40 athletes including distance world record holders Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei,world champion Hellen Obiri and defending 1,500m Olympic gold medallist Faith Chepngetich.

The East African nation is an athletics powerhouse and boasts some of the world’s top athletes, who regularly win medals at elite competitions in Europe, Asia and North America

  

Latest posts

Ogalo to face Serbian in her first fight in Tokyo

Maxwell Wasike

Kenyan FIA Rally Stars Off To Tanzania

Maxwell Wasike

Emerging Stars qualify for Cecafa U23 semi-final

Maxwell Wasike

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More