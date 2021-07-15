Team Kenya kit designers awarded

The one-month long competition, which saw over 100 top and upcoming Kenyan designers participate, was aimed at finding a national attire that showcased the country’s local creative talents.

The three, Allan Mmbasu, Samchi Digital and Phillip Muthuni received Ksh.250,000, Ksh. 150,000 and Ksh.100,000 cash prizes for emerging winners in their respective categories. Allan, of Kingeley Agencies, was crowned the overall Team Kenya Travel Kit design competition winner for his design concept for the travel clothing category wile Samchi Digital were overall winners in the accessories category.

The designers of the Team Kenya kit have been awarded by Kenya Breweries Limited after emerging winners of the design competition organised by National Olympic committee of Kenya,NOC-K in collaboration with the Kenya Fashion Council.

The selection process included a pre-qualification stage and a final selection by a panel of designers, Team Kenya captains and national public voting mechanic.

East African Breweries Limited, Marketing and Innovations Director, Graham Villiers-Tuthill shared his joy at the process that saw Kenyans unite to provide Team Kenya with national attire they would don as they travel to the Tokyo Olympics.

“We are here today to acknowledge these great artists that came together to design the fabulous Team Kenya Travel Kit. The large number of entries and the positive feedback we have already seen is a validation of the wealth of talent we have in Kenya as well as unearth several new designers boding well for the future of the local creative industry.”

On his part, NOCK President Paul Tergat said that the competition was the perfect way to come up with the design.

“I salute our Partners, Kenya Breweries Ltd for the innovative approach in the coming up of Team Kenya Olympics Travel Kit. By opening up the space for Kenyans to creatively design the kit, the Tusker brand reinforced this year’s Olympic’s rallying call under #YouAreTheReason that the Games gives every Kenyan an opportunity to celebrate our collective dreams, aspirations and solidarity under our gallant Team to Tokyo.,” said Tergat.

He added: “I salute the designers for their unique and beautiful propositions which Tusker used to give our athletes attractive travel kit to Kurume. You have contributed immensely to the overall preparations and eventual performance at the Olympic Games.”

peaking also on the design, Lucy Rao of the Kenya Fashion Council that presided over the design process shared their gratitude and positivity for future engagements with both NOCK and Kenya Breweries.

“We have been overwhelmed by the positive feedback from our creative community for the process. We believe that this synergy between sports and arts will provide new opportunities for the local arts community to express themselves”,she said.