Team Kenya targets to excel at Africa Region IV  Championship in Rwanda

The Kenyan team that will participate in the forthcoming Africa Region IV Championship has declared itself ready ahead of the tournament scheduled October 3rd-6th at the Kigali Golf Resort.

The four man team member was handed the flag by Sports Principal secretary Eng.Peter Tum.

Kenya will compete for the regional title against Uganda, Tanzania, Burundi, South Sudan, Seychelles , Reunion and the hosts Rwanda.

Team Kenya comprises Michael Karanga, John Lejirma, Elvis Muigua and Adel Balala.

Sports Principal Secretary Tum mentioned the intention of the government working with the Kenya Golf Union to bolster the sport.

A communique sent to media houses stated in part ‘’He expressed his commitment to discussing potential funding for a professional league with the Federation, highlighting the need for current talented amateurs to have clear progression in their careers’’.

“Kenya is also keen on hosting the Africa Golf Confederation offices in Kenya,” said Philip Ochola – Chairman Kenya Golf Federation. “This would not only bolster our local golfing community but also position Kenya as a leading hub for golf development in the region.”