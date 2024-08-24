Team Kenya to jet out on Saturday night for...

Team Kenya for the World Athletics Under-20 Championships is set to travel to Lima, Peru, on Saturday night ahead of the global event set for 27th to 31st August.

The team of 21 athletes—10 women and 11 men—will depart in two batches onboard the KLM flight, with the first squad leaving at 10:50 p.m. and the last batch at 11:59 p.m.

Kenyan youths under head coach Robert Ng’isirei have been in a residential training camp at the Kasarani stadium for over two weeks, preparing for the championships and were flagged off yesterday by the sports CS Kipchumba Murkomen.

Kenya will be defending three titles from the 2022 Cali, Colombia edition in 1500m men, 3,000m, and 3,000msc women.

2024 Africa senior athletics championships medalist Edmund Serem, who bagged silver in 3,000 m, and Sarah Moraa, who won gold in 800 m, will lead the Kenyan squad medal hunting mission in Lima.

Over 900 athletes from 135 countries will compete in the 5-day championships, which are being hosted in South America for a 2nd consecutive edition.