Team Sayari set to premiere on September 24th

One of the show’s hosts is KBC’s young presenter Shanah Manjeru.

The Walt Disney Company Africa, together with its project partners, National Geographic, the U.S. Department of State, the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and WildlifeDirect have today revealed that the highly anticipated National Geographic Kids programme, Team Sayari, will air each Saturday on National Geographic Wild (DStv 182, Starsat 221) at 14:00 (EAT) from 24 September 2022.

Nairobi-based youths Mysha Hodson (13), Marita Lucas (12), Shanah Manjeru (14), Railey Mwai (10) and Adarsh Nagda (12) serve as studio hosts for the show.

From the Sayari basecamp, they will link to field presenters that travel to East, West and South Africa to explore intriguing facets of the environment, interview experts on the ground and learn what is needed to protect and conserve our natural world. Acting as field presenters for the show are Sheilah Sheldone (13, Kenya), Toluwanimi Olaoye (12, Nigeria), Christian Mekhi (10, Rwanda), Atule Mazane, Khahliso Khojane, Thandolwethu Fani, (13, 14, 15, South Africa) and Sabrina Kilumanga (10, Tanzania).

Led by the programme’s goal to inspire meaningful, impactful behavioural change in young viewers across the continent and create the next generation of environmental conservation leaders, each episode begins with a DNA-inspired computer named Funzi giving our young presenters missions to complete.

Speaking about the show, Christine Service, General Manager of The Walt Disney Company Africa said, “At National Geographic, we believe that when people understand the world better, they care more deeply for it. National Geographic has been igniting the explorer in all of us for 133 years, and Team Sayari is a bright example of this mission and purpose. We cannot wait for viewers across the continent to share in this engaging and entertaining local series, with the hope that it will help develop them into a passionate community of young explorers, inspired to learn about the world in which they live and strive to protect it”.

