Team to be deployed to Juja to drive out hyenas

The Government will track and capture hyenas that have been prowling Juja estates, Kiambu County, mauling people and causing anxiety, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has said.

Mr Gachagua on Saturday said the Government will dispatch a team of security personnel to the area to drive out the wild animals and address the menace following cases of increased attacks.

Mr Gachagua, however, blamed the increased hyena attacks in Juja on abandoned quarries, which could be providing hiding places for the hyenas to hide before launching attacks on the residents.

He spoke at the wedding ceremony of Paul Wetosi and Jacinta Wanjiru, daughter of Juja MP George Koimburi, at the Juja Preparatory School grounds.

“We have gathered from KWS Director-General that the problem of hyenas in Juja is also the abandoned quarry sites. The death incidents are worrisome. We are sending a team to capture the hyenas and relocate them so that they do not become a menace. The quarries are also a security threat and can be breeding area for mosquitoes,” said Mr Gachagua.

He was responding to Juja MP George Koimburi’s plea for the Government’s intervention after a 52-year-old woman was mauled to death by a hyena recently. Mr Koimburi said that in the past five months the wild animals have killed several people, including children.

At the wedding ceremony, the Deputy President was accompanied by his Spouse Pastor Dorcas, MPs Gathoni Wamuchomba (Githunguri), Jayne Kihara (Naivasha) and James Gakuya (Embakasi North).

MCAs led by Juja Kalimoni Ward Representative Godfrey Mucheke, who is also the Leader of the Majority Party in Kiambu County Assembly, among other leaders were also present.

The Deputy President further asked the residents to be vigilant and support the Government’s fight against illicit brews and drugs and substance abuse.

“On the fight illicit brews, we are reclaiming broken families. Some young men and women had abandoned their families because of illicit brews and drugs abuse,” he said.

To the newly-weds, Mr Gachagua urged them to anchor their belief in God and protect the family unit since it is the foundation of the Nation.

“We are happy to be in this occasion. Paul and Shiru have done their parents proud by starting their own family and having a wedding. This is the real way to fight tribalism and create national cohesion. Kenya is one and we are all Kenyans. But that does not mean we forget our origin and identity. We have traditions, customs and beliefs. Much as we come together as one people, we must remember our origin,” he said.

On her part, Pastor Dorcas advised the new couple to support and take care of each other in life for the prosperity of their family.

“Marriages work. Some say they do not work because they entail a lot of work, tolerance and commitment. You must be truthful,” she said.