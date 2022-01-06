Teargas and flames as thousands in Sudan defy military

Thousands of people in Sudan have protested once more against military rule.

It follows the resignation of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok on Sunday.

In the capital Khartoum, the security services fired teargas at demonstrators near the presidential palace.

One protester was shot dead in demonstrations in the capital’s twin city, Omdurman, according to the Central Committee of Doctors in Sudan.

There were also marches in other places, including Port Sudan, Atbara and Wad Madani.

Some bridges between Khartoum and the adjoining cities of Omdurman and Bahri were closed ahead of the rally.

Earlier, internet and mobile services were disrupted.

Sudan’s armed forces, led by Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, staged a coup in October, triggering a wave of protests and international condemnation.

Efforts to resolve the crisis have so far failed.