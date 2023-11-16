Tech leaders set to converge in Diani for CIO100 awards

A major highlight is the 'CIO of the Year' award, celebrating an individual who has led a project that integrates technology with the organization's vision and business strategy.

Technology leaders from across Africa will convene at the 15th annual CIO100 Symposium & Awards, taking place in Diani, Kwale, from November 22nd to 24th.

Organized by the African digital transformation driver, dx5, the CIO100 Symposium & Awards recognizes companies and individuals that have successfully leveraged technology to impact lives and the bottom line in African organizations. The awards, also known as ‘The Oscars of Tech in Africa,’ honor tech leaders across various sectors.

The lineup of distinguished speakers include; Eng. Joseph Tanui from the State Department of ICT & Digital Economy; and John Okwiri, CEO of Konza Technopolis. The Ministry of ICT & Digital Economy will also be present to share insights on navigating digital transformation and embracing technological disruptions.

At a press briefing at Four Points by Sheraton in Nairobi, speakers and partners of the event gave a glimpse of what to expect at the prestigious event. Harry Hare, the co-founder and Chairman of dx5, invited all tech enthusiast to Diani for the event.

“This event is not just a celebration; it’s a testament to the relentless spirit of innovation that drives our continent. By recognizing those at the forefront of integrating technology with business strategy, we are setting a standard and inspiring a future where technology is a pivotal part of business success and societal advancement in Africa. Our journey towards technological excellence is made possible by the support of our sponsors. Their commitment to fostering innovation and supporting our vision is invaluable,” Harry stated.

On his part, Vincent Milewa, the Managing Director at DownToEarth Technologies (DTE), said that the event has proven to be the greatest tech gathering in the continent. Apart from recognizing tech talent, Milewa added that the event provides a great environment for networking and for people in the technology space in Africa to exchange ideas.

“We (DTE Technologies) have been a part of this event for five years now and we always come back because of the people we meet at the event. We have made good contacts over the years that have eneabled us to continue offering tech solutions to companies in Africa,” Milewa noted.

Leaders from renowned corporations such as Jack Ngare, Technical Director at the Office of the CTO at Google; Dan Kwach, Managing Director for the East Africa Region at Africa Data Centres; George Njuguna, CIO of Safaricom; Sahil Arya, CIO of Gulf African Bank; Moses Okundi, CTO of Absa Bank Kenya; and Adesegun Orafidiya, Head of Technology & Digital (Consumer Marketing) for Sub-Saharan Africa at BAT Nigeria, will also participate. They will explore critical topics such as leadership in digital transformation, building resilient IT infrastructures, and the broader implications of digital transformation in Kenya and across Africa.

The agenda includes Special Interest Group (SIG) sessions, where experts will lead discussions on best practices in IT project management and strategies for implementing emergent technologies like artificial intelligence (AI).

Speaking at the press briefing, the co-founder of Everse Technology Africa and AI expert, Michael Michie, spoke of the importance of new technologies in achieving the digital transformation.

“We should not be scared of new technologies like AI taking over our jobs, I think that these technologies are here to help us achieve more and increase our productivity. Many people are afraid that AI will take their jobs but I believe AI will help create more jobs and people need to learn how to use these technologies create more opportunities for the continent,” Michie said.

A major highlight is the ‘CIO of the Year’ award, celebrating an individual who has led a project that integrates technology with the organization’s vision and business strategy. Past winners include Moses Okundi, CTO/CIO of Absa Bank; Tom Mboya, Technology Lead for East Africa at Unilever; George Njuguna, Director of Information Technology (CIO) at Safaricom PLC; Jaine Mwai, CIO at Standard Chartered Bank; and Kenneth Ogwang’, Head of Digital and Technology for Eastern and Southern Africa at Diageo.

The event’s sponsors include AWS, Freshworks, VMware, SEACOM, CYBER RANGES, Zoho Corp, DownToEarth Technologies, Kaspersky, Nexford University, and Sophos.